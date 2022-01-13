Man wanted after ramming car into Nyle Maxwell garage, flashing pistol

Austin Police Department says that a man in a black Dodge Charger rammed into the garage doors at the Nyle Maxwell Supercenter at 13401 N. FM 620 at approximately 10:51 a.m., on January 3, 2022.

The man waited for the sensor to open the garage doors at the service center, but due to a malfunction, the doors did not open. The driver proceeded to ram the garage doors several times before parking his vehicle, according to APD.

Upon exiting the vehicle, the man revealed an AK-47 pistol, otherwise known as a "Draco". Customers and employees ran to hide, assuming the presence of an active shooter. APD states that the man walked around the business as if looking for someone. He proceeded to drive off in his Dodge Charger and no one at the scene was harmed.

Kenneth Ray Paynes is wanted for three felony warrants.

The Austin Police Department Aggravated Assault Unit investigation identified the driver as Kenneth Ray Paynes. Paynes remains at large and is wanted for three felony warrants including Terroristic Threat, Evading Motor Vehicle, and Criminal Mischief.

APD executed a search warrant on Paynes' Travis County home on Jan. 12, 2022. The AK-47 pistol was recovered along with three semi-automatic pistols and two AR-15 rifles in the Dodge Charger.



The Austin Police Department would like to acknowledge assistance of the following organizations helping to combat gun crime in the City of Austin and specifically with this investigation:



APD Adam Sector Patrol

APD Aggravated Assault Unit

Austin Regional Intelligence Center

APD Violent Crimes Task Force

APD Tactical Intelligence Unit

Anyone with information about this incident such as customers who fled, or other violent crime is asked to call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at (512) 974-4463, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

AAA Texas warns drivers of "warm-up thefts" occurring in cold weather

Oath Keepers founder charged with seditious conspiracy in Capitol riot

Warrant issued for suspect in Comal County Democratic Party HQ vandalism

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter