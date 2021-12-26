Man wanted for North Austin murder arrested in Pittsburgh

A man wanted for a murder in North Austin in November is in custody in Pennsylvania.

22-year-old Joseph Tedder was arrested for shoplifting in Pittsburgh earlier this week. He is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Mohammed Nassar at an apartment complex on W. St. Johns Avenue on Nov. 4.

Tedder allegedly went inside an apartment at the complex to sell drugs before the shooting occurred.

Just after 7:30 a.m., Austin 911 received the call about Nassar shot in the stairwell of the complex. Despite live-saving measures, Nassar succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 7:36 a.m.

Tedder is currently being held in a county jail in Pittsburgh.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

