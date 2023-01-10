Porch pirates caught on camera stealing packages from several homes in Manchaca

Porch pirates who were following a delivery truck and seen stealing packages were caught on camera by several neighbors in Bear Creek Crossings in Manchaca.

Michael Peach says his package was stolen right from his front porch in a matter of minutes from it being delivered.

"Kind of brazen to be doing it in the middle of the day and especially in this neighborhood. There are cameras everywhere," he said.

Peach has called this quiet neighborhood in Manchaca home for a little over three years. This is the first time he has fallen victim to porch pirates.

"It was kind of creepy. I've always kind of thought this was a safe area, and it's strange to have it happen," said Peach.

Luckily, he was able to catch the suspect and suspect vehicle on his cameras. He says he noticed the suspects showed up minutes after the delivery truck. Peach believes they were following the delivery truck.

"I mean, you would think that the delivery guy would notice, but, at the same time, I mean, they're busy trying to get packages out, so maybe they just aren't paying attention," said Peach.

He immediately shared it with his neighbors and quickly found out he wasn't the only victim.

"I think it was about four or five people that said they had been hit in this neighborhood. And then over in the neighborhood next door I think 10, 15 minutes after ours, they said that they had 10 or 12 houses over there," said Peach.

Peach says he called the Travis County Sheriff’s Office about the incident and was asked to file a report online, which he did. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office reached out to him Tuesday for the footage and pictures.

He hopes sharing this story and the images will lead to answers.

"I just want whoever this is to get caught. I mean, if they're going to come out here in the middle of the day, not cover their face, let's put it on the news," said Peach.