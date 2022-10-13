Family seeks justice after man killed in Manor hit-and-run

On Sept. 28 around 8:13 p.m., 38-year-old David Ponce was hit and killed in the southbound lane of the 100 block of North Lexington Street in Manor.

His family says he was walking home for dinner.

"Immediately I just said, 'no,' yelled out, 'no, this can't be,'" David's sister, Rochella Celestino, said describing the moment she found out what happened.

Police want to talk to the drivers of these vehicles as possible witnesses. They are not suspects.

Rochella remembers the last thing he said to her.

"'Mi hermana, you know I love you,' so it's, 'sister, you know I love you,'" she said.

David was very involved and didn't let an obstacle stop him from doing things around the house and around town.

"He was disabled and had a speech impediment," Rochella said.

"As far as his disability, he didn't think he had one," Earl Ponce, his father said.

"He was loved by the community. They would pay him a minimal fee, he would cut their lawn," Rochella said. "He started bringing in trash cans every Wednesday, $5 a can."

"He also had some friends down the street, they would always come and pick him up and take him when they needed extra help. They would stop right here and honk, and there goes David trying to put on his boots, trying to put on his cowboy hat and at the same time running out the driveway and telling me, 'I'll be back,'" Earl said.

He was also very close to people on his street.

"That lady that lives over there, down the street... he always says, 'that's my second mom,'" Earl said.

David also had a love for horses.

Rochella says one of the best memories is a quiet moment.

"Him sitting in that rocking chair, peaceful, and I think that was the best thing I could've stayed with," she said.

David's family wants justice, and they're also pushing for change, like more lighting on Lexington Street.

"When I'm coming to visit my parents and see anybody walking, I get that hope that's him, so it's not just him walking the street. It needs to be safer," Rochella said.

They're pleading for any information that could help catch the suspect.

"If you have a heart, please come forward. I just can't believe he was left like that in the street, and somebody just left. It's just beyond how anyone humane can do that. I just don't understand," Rochella said.

"Please just come out and say that you did it. Come out and help us out, help this family out, and help David out, he probably wants to know," Earl said.

If you have information regarding this incident, contact the Manor Police Department at police@manortx.gov or 512-272-8177 and ask to speak with Sgt. Struble.