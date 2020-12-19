Manor High School choir sings virtually for global audience

The Manor High School Mustang Choir refused to not have an audience in 2020. Instead, 78 high school singers and their teacher Joseph Rine decided to start singing for hospitals and children around the world, virtually.

"One day we just came up with the idea, let’s change our audience, (which is typically just parents sitting in a room)" Rine told FOX7.

The choir started recording songs and sending them to hundreds across the globe, including an orphanage in Kenya.

"It was a big connection, seeing kids thousands of miles away and a big encouragement for the kids in our orphanage," Frederick Munuku told FOX7.

Aniya Kyles, 16, says she understands the importance of what her choir is doing. "I like helping people. I like the joy of it. I like the joy in their faces," she says.

In a year that has been rather dark, a bright light of students is spreading love, one video at a time.

The Manor High School Mustang Choir will receive a grant from Ford Mothers for $6,000. The choir has agreed to spend the money on new equipment, so they can sing to hospitals in person once the pandemic is over.

