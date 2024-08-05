Manor ISD students will receive free breakfast, lunch for 2024-25 school year

Manor ISD will be providing all students with free breakfast and lunch for the upcoming 2024-25 school year.

According to the school district, this will be made possible under the National School Lunch and Breakfast Program.

To receive free breakfast and lunch, new students must complete the new student application and returning students must complete the returning student verification form via SkyWard for the upcoming school year.

Manor ISD superintendent Robert Sormani says this will help the students tremendously. He said providing healthy meal options for students will help their classroom performance.

"Even students who don't necessarily qualify by income to have a free and reduced lunch will get it, too. Which is great because, especially middle school students, sometimes they skip meals when they shouldn't. And so what we do is once we get those students through the lunch line, and they put in their student ID, we apply to the government who reimburses us, for those meal costs," says Robert Sormani, Manor ISD superintendent.