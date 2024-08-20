Manor ISD proposition could lower property taxes

Voters in Manor ISD could decide to lower their property taxes.

The Manor ISD Board of Trustees approved a lower tax rate at a meeting that will go to voters in November.

If approved, the district says Proposition A would lower the tax rate, allowing Manor ISD to access the maximum amount of tax revenue from Golden Pennies funds, which are not subject to recapture, and would remain with the district.

MORE STORIES:

Manor ISD says the tax rate change would generate funds to increase staff salaries, fund more school police officer positions and equipment, and provide more mental health support.

The average homeowner would see about a $10 per year decrease on their property tax bill.