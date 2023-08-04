Manor teens cook up Indian, Pakistani dishes in family-owned food truck

Islah Uddin is a foodie at heart. When he asked his dad two years ago if he could get a job, his dad suggested why not start a food truck.

"I thought it over for a while, and I'm like, 'yeah, it's a good idea.' A food truck, I like that," says 14-year-old Islah Uddin, co-owner of Mirchi Boyz food truck.

Mirchi Boyz serves Indian and Pakistani dishes from scratch. Islah is in the back cooking the dishes while his younger brother Omar handles the crowd.

"It feels like we have a big responsibility," says 12-year-old Omar Uddin, co-owner of Mirchi Boyz food truck.

Most kids their age are enjoying some time off this summer, but Islah and Omar are already thinking about their future.

"I plan to be. Something, you know, that requires a lot of education, which costs a lot of money. So, I got to start saving now," says Islah.

Running Mirchi Boyz is a family effort. Even their 8-year-old sister Sofia helps out with the dessert menu. Sofia and their mom make homemade cupcakes to sell every weekend.

The Uddin boys come to downtown Manor every Friday and Saturday to serve their hungry community.

"You know, very it prepares you for like, you know, the world. So, like whenever we start actually, like doing getting a real job somewhere else," says Islah.

And if you happen to make a stop in downtown manor, and you're not sure what to order? The owners highly recommend the wings.