Manor fifth grader named Drive, Chip & Putt national champion

A boy from Manor won first overall at this year's Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals in Augusta, Ga.

11-year-old Texas Terry from Manor won first overall in the golf skills competition that leads up to the Masters golf tournament in Augusta.

In October, Terry won the third of three qualifiers to punch his ticket to Augusta.

He was one of only ten contenders in his age category.

The 11-year-old started swinging golf clubs around the age of five, and has not stopped since.

"Golf is my main passion because, every weekend, pretty much, you get to spend, like, maybe two or three hours with your family, and you can practice with your family, and then you get to meet awesome new kids at the tournament," Terry said.