Man arrested for setting several fires around Austin, police say

By
Published  August 8, 2024 9:27pm CDT
Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police arrested a man they said is connected to several fires that broke out late Wednesday night.

The Austin Fire Department was called to fires along the I-35 Frontage Road north of Rundberg Lane around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7.

Mario Medrano, 44

The fires were put out quickly and no buildings were affected.

Officers arrested 44-year-old Mario Medrano. 

He was booked into the Travis County Jail charged with arson.