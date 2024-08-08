Man arrested for setting several fires around Austin, police say
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police arrested a man they said is connected to several fires that broke out late Wednesday night.
The Austin Fire Department was called to fires along the I-35 Frontage Road north of Rundberg Lane around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7.
Mario Medrano, 44
The fires were put out quickly and no buildings were affected.
Officers arrested 44-year-old Mario Medrano.
He was booked into the Travis County Jail charged with arson.