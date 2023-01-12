Marshals arrest suspect in Taylor deadly shooting

A suspect wanted in a December shooting has been arrested in Taylor by US Marshals.

Esmeralda Alderete, 19, was wanted for a Dec. 12 shooting in the 1400 block of Jones Street where a man was later pronounced dead.

The Taylor Police Department investigated the homicide, then asked for assistance from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force to locate Alderete, whom they believed had fled the area.

A fugitive investigation uncovered Alderete may have returned to Taylor, looking for help from associates.

On Jan. 10, the task force learned Alderete was possibly located as a home in the 2200 block of Jason Drive. She was surrounded by authorities inside a home's garage and was arrested without incident.

Alderete was handed over to the Taylor Police Department and will await judicial proceedings at the Williamson County Jail.