Video released in officer-involved shooting in Northeast Austin

The Austin Police Department has released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting from last month.

Witnesses said the birthday was over, but then violence began.

"Do you speak Spanish," a 911 caller asked dispatch as he tried to portray his urgent message through a translator.

It was around 12:30 a.m., on Sunday, January 21. The caller said someone had been stabbed multiple times and the suspect still had the knife and was inside the home on Uttimer Lane in Northeast Austin.

Court documents revealed inside the home, Jose Reynaldo Martinez-Argueta had stabbed his wife, Maryuri Leticia Reconco-Moncada, stabbed a man named Miguel Angel Pineda-Lopez, and then threatened to rape and kill Pineda-Lopez’s wife, Delmi Dalila Montes, while cutting and stabbing her in the back.

MORE: Man stabs, kills wife after jealous rage at birthday party: affidavit

Montes said she tried to fight back and hit him in the head with a beer bottle. Montes’ children were hiding in a bedroom.

When officers arrived, Pineda-Lopez was in the front yard with multiple stab wounds.

In the body camera footage, screams could be heard from inside the home. Three officers made their way in and saw Martinez-Argueta holding a knife and Montes.

MORE: Police shoot, injure stabbing suspect at North Austin home

"To protect the life of that victim, the officers discharged their department approved firearms, striking the male suspect," Austin Police Interim Chief Robin Henderson said.

The suspect’s wife was found in a bedroom with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at around 1 a.m. The other two victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. They’ve since been released and recovering.

Martinez-Argueta also survived and is charged with first-degree murder and second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

All three officers have been placed on administrative leave until the criminal and administrative investigations are completed, which is standard APD protocol.

APD released video of the shooting on their YouTube page.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, visit SAFEAustin.org or text them at 737-888-7233. Help is available 24/7.