Man stabs, kills wife after jealous rage at birthday party: affidavit

Court documents reveal more about an officer-involved shooting following a knife attack that killed one person and injured two others in northeast Austin last Sunday.

The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Jose Reynaldo Martinez-Argueta.

According to the arrest affidavit, the two surviving victims say that the suspect and his wife were staying with them near Copperfield Drive.

During a birthday party they threw on Saturday night, the suspect's wife was taking photos with her cell phone when another man at the party told her to use his instead because his phone took better quality pictures.

This infuriated the suspect, who thought his wife was flirting with the other man; he forcibly took the phone from her and ordered the party guests to leave the party early.

Party guests witnessed the suspect attempting to hide a kitchen knife. After the guests left, the residents went to their respective rooms.

The suspect first attacked his wife, stabbing her with the knife. When the other residents went to see what the commotion was about, the suspect then attacked them.

Officers responded to the scene at approximately 12:37 a.m. Sunday morning. They found the suspect and shot him.

The suspect and the two surviving victims were taken to the hospital.

The suspect's wife died from her injuries at the scene.

Jose Martinez-Argueta is being charged with first degree felony murder.