Police shoot, injure stabbing suspect at North Austin home

A woman is dead and three people, including the suspect, are injured after a stabbing at a North Austin home turned into an officer-involved shooting overnight.

Austin police say the suspect was taken into custody.

Interim police chief Robin Henderson gave a briefing on the incident, saying it began with a 911 call at 12:29 a.m. when the caller reported he had been stabbed in the stomach and was bleeding.

The caller also reported that the male suspect was holding a knife and was still in the home in the 12300 block of Uttimer Lane with a female victim.

At 12:36 a.m., three uniformed Austin police officers arrived at the home and found a group of people outside. One of them appeared to have stab wounds and pointed towards the residence.

As officers approached the home, they reported hearing screaming inside and decided to force entry into the home, said Henderson. At 12:37 a.m., officers breached the front door and saw a man with a knife, holding a woman with stab wounds. The officers then fired their weapons and struck the suspect.

At 12:38 a.m. a call for shots fired went over the police radio.

Officers then escorted the injured woman out of the home to safety, as well as others inside the home, including three children. Another woman with stab wounds was found in a bedroom, but despite attempts at CPR, was pronounced dead at 1:06 a.m.

The suspect and the injured man and woman were taken to local hospitals where they are all listed in stable condition, Henderson said.

The relationship between the suspect and the victims is currently unknown, as well as who was or was not a resident at the home.

The incident was captured on the officers' bodyworn cameras. The footage will be released within 10 business days as per APD policy.

Three officers discharged their weapons in this incident; one had four years of service, the second had five-and-a-half years of service and the third had eight months of service. All three will be placed on administrative duty as per APD policy.

There will be two concurrent investigations: a criminal one with APD's Special Investigations Unit and the Travis County District Attorney's Office, and an administrative one with APD's Internal Affairs Unit and the Office of Police Oversight.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Special Investigations Unit at 512-974-6830 or Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477 or at austincrimestoppers.org. Tips made to Crime Stoppers can be left anonymously.