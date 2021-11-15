Maryland mayor charged with 50 counts of revenge porn

article

The mayor of Cambridge, Md. is facing 50 counts of revenge porn after he posted nude photographs of a past romantic partner on various pages on the popular website Reddit.

READ MORE: Facebook says it needs your nude pictures to protect you against 'revenge porn'

Andrew Bradshaw utilized a number of usernames to post pictures of his victim, which were accompanied by captions littered with racial slurs and sexually explicit language on a number of different "subreddits."

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

According to a criminal complaint, Bradshaw posted the images without the victim’s knowledge or consent in order to inflict harm on her.

READ MORE: Texas outlaws unsolicited nude photos

Bradshaw faces a maximum penalty of two years behind bars and a $5,000 fine for each count.

"Using someone’s private images without their consent is a serious breach of trust and invasion of privacy, and the power and breadth of the internet makes such a violation even more egregious", said State Prosecutor Charlton Howard, "Our office is committed to protecting victims from those who abuse their positions of power and trust."

Advertisement



