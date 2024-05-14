An alert was issued to members of the Maryland General Assembly Tuesday afternoon, urging anyone inside the Maryland State House to evacuate the area and head home due to a bomb threat.

Around 3:45 p.m., the Annapolis Police Department said it received a phone call from an individual threatening to bomb the Maryland State House.

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 21: The Maryland State House is seen on August 21, 2023 in Annapolis, Maryland. The Maryland State House is the oldest U.S. State Capitol that is still in continuous legislative use in present days since 1772.

The General Assembly and employees inside were notified just before 4 p.m.

Several Maryland Capitol Police and Annapolis Police officers responded to the building on 100 State Circle to investigate the threat.

At 5:21 p.m. a Maryland State Police spokesperson said that officers had combed the area completely and given the all-clear.

The spokesperson said that the State House has resumed normal operations.

