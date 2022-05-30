Master P announces death of his daughter Tytyana Miller at 29

article

Master P shared his "overwhelming grief" with the world after revealing the death of his daughter Tytyana Miller. She was 29.

The rapper and producer announced the news in an emotional message on Instagram, noting how "mental illness and substance abuse is a real issue." However, her exact cause of death was not revealed.

"Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support," Master P, 55, wrote.

He continued: "Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can't be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel."

Master P’s son Romeo Miller, a rapper previously known as Lil’ Romeo, also shared his heartbreak on Instagram after the loss of his sister.

"Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister," Romeo Miller wrote.

"Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless," the 32-year-old added.

Tytyana appeared on WE tv’s "Growing Up Hip-Hop" in 2016, where her past struggle with substance abuse was documented, according to TMZ. She also appeared in the 2017 film "A Mother's Choice," the outlet reported.

