17 indictments related to May 2020 protests dismissed; DOJ review requested

The Travis County District Attorney's Office will be dismissing 17 indictments against Austin police officers in connection to the May 2020 protests.

The DA's office says once the indictments are dismissed, those officers will be able to return to their full duties. Four officers remain under indictment and the DA's office will be moving forward with prosecution.

In addition to dismissing those indictments, the DA's office has submitted a joint letter with the City of Austin to the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division requesting a review of APD's actions during the 2020 protests.

"No parent should fear that if their child chooses to voice their First Amendment right to assemble peacefully, they will walk away with serious bodily injury caused by the very person called upon to protect them," said DA José Garza. "We expect the Department of Justice will take our request seriously, and we look forward to working with Mayor Watson, Interim APD Chief Robin Henderson, and City Council to ensure full cooperation with the DOJ investigation. We will also continue to hold law enforcement who break the law accountable."

In May 2020, Austin police officers used "less lethal" bean bag rounds to control crowds and protect property during protests following the deaths of George Floyd and Mike Ramos. Numerous protestors reported injuries due to those rounds.

A Travis County grand jury later returned felony indictments against more than 20 officers for their use of force.

Since the protests, the city says it and APD have implemented many policy and procedure changes, such as:

Discontinuing the use of 12 gauge "bean bag" less lethal shotgun munitions on patrol and for crowd management

Applying consistent enforcement during large crowd events to maintain crowd safety and management during challenging situations

Increasing the emphasis and training for de-escalation in all situations

Prioritizing community engagement efforts with a focus on active engagement and problem-solving

According to the DOJ letter, the city of Austin has also paid out more than $18 million to resolve civil lawsuits related to the protests. Eight civil suits remain pending.