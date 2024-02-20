New train station at Q2 Stadium opens in time for Austin FC's home opener

It’s about to get a lot easier for soccer fans to get to Q2 Stadium. A new rail station is set to open this weekend, just in time for Austin FC’s home opener.

"This is a spectacular addition to what was already a spectacular stadium," said Austin FC President Andy Loughnane.

After a year and a half of construction, crews are putting the finishing touches on the new $60 million McKalla MetroRail Station set to open Saturday, Feb. 24.

"On time and on budget," said Samantha Baez, CapMetro's V.P. of Experience and Engagement.

"It's a very, very complex project," said Dave Kubicek, CapMetro's V.P. of Engineering Design.

The first thing you'll likely notice are the wide platforms, to accommodate large pre-game or post-game crowds, as well as separate tracks in each direction, which were added last year.

"What double tracks allows us to do is run a regular service on one of the two tracks while we stage trains on the other. That way, two trains will be here when the game is released," said CapMetro's Chief Operating Officer Andrew Skabowski.

The station also includes a third "special events platform" that'll be open immediately following Austin FC matches, to accommodate the influx of people coming out of the stadium, looking to head back Downtown.

"We're increasing our capacity of trains at around after the game, up by about 40%. So what that really means is people get home faster," said Skabowski.

But Red Line trains will stop here seven days a week, so area residents can ride them, too.

The station includes a gated walkway, so that pedestrians can safely cross to the east side of the tracks.

"It essentially unlocks the east of the stadium," said Loughnane.

You'll notice there are no stairs in the place, it's all ramps. The state-of-the-art station also boasts solar-powered lighting and a high-tech surveillance system.

"North Austin is exponentially growing and to have this hub, the red line station here, offers an incredible opportunity," said Sharmila Mukherjee, CapMetro's V.P. of Strategic Planning and Development.

The first train will stop at McKalla Station on Saturday morning. Fares will be free, courtesy of Austin FC.

"All we need is folks to show up to a station," said Baez. "It should be a seamless experience and really help give you a taste of what it's like to ride the train here in Austin, Texas.

In addition to the train stopping at McKalla Station, there will also be a new rideshare drop off location for Q2 Stadium.