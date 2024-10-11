McNeil HS bringing 'Little Shop of Horrors' to life with new performance

The Brief McNeil High School will debut its performance of ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ next week. Performances will be held at the Raymond E Hartfield PAC on Oct. 17-19.



Little Shop of Horrors is making its debut in Round Rock next week.

"We're doing 'Little Shop of Horrors', the musical, which is a classic film with Rick Moranis and Ellen Greene. But the difference is the ending isn't the same," says Gina Trimble, head director of theater at McNeil High School.

Gina Trimble director of theater at McNeil High School, says people can expect the same humorous show but with a little twist.

"We've worked really, really hard on it these past few weeks and I know that everyone is so excited to finally put it on," says Paige Robertson a McNeil High senior, who is playing Aubrey.

From the choreography to the set, students have put in a lot of effort to put the show together.

"I've actually been working on this since the end of last school year, sketching, designing, making costumes. And I think my favorite part overall is really seeing these costumes now come to life as we're getting closer to the show. We're starting to put on wigs and outfits that I've handmade and my team is handmade. And just seeing like a vision, a story come to life is really exciting," says Rylee Montgomery a junior, who is costume head of production.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

These kids have dedicated so much time rehearsing, they say some of their best memories are on the stage.

"I mean, lifelong friends again, high schools, four years doesn't feel like for years. And I mean, these people, I could never imagine my life without them. I have had so many bad days, so many happy days, so many laughing memories with them," says Robertson.

Mrs. Trimble has worked on multiple productions. This school year is her first as head theater director at McNeil High School.

"This is McNeil's turn to create their own little bit of magic through a classic, but with different visions. And with my directing, I very much have the kids put their input as well. So, it's not just my show. At the end of the day, I'm the one who's like on the program, but they're the ones who's actually performing it and really sharing that talent," says Trimble.

"As the costume head and being a shameless self-plug, I really hope people pay attention to all the costumes, especially the ending, big number of costumes. A lot of those have been like, we bought the fabric, we made it usually a high school production. You know, you buy things online, you try to shoot it up a bit. But it really came down to we want this show to be awesome and amazing," says Montgomery.

If you're interested in watching this classic production, performances will be held at the Raymond E Hartfield PAC, on Oct. 17-19.

You can get tickets here: https://finearts.roundrockisd.org/box-office/