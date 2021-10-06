Meals on Wheels Central Texas to resume daily deliveries in January

Meals on Wheels Central Texas says it will be resuming daily meal deliveries to its homebound senior clients in January.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MOWCTX has been delivering two-week supplies of meals to its clients every other Friday, but will be resuming daily deliveries on Jan. 24, 2022.

To prepare for this, the nonprofit is looking to fill over 100 open delivery routes between now and the end of the year. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up using this online application.

MOWCTX says that since the beginning of the pandemic, its volunteers and staff have delivered over 1.3 million meals to its clients.

