Measles: Possible exposure in San Marcos leads to growing concerns

The Brief There are growing concerns about Central Texans who were possibly exposed to the measles Someone who tested positive for the virus was at Texas State University in San Marcos on February 14 That person was also in San Antonio on February 15 and New Braunfels on February 16



There are growing concerns about Central Texans who were possibly exposed to measles, amid an ongoing outbreak in West Texas.

This comes after someone who tested positive for the virus spent time at Texas State University in San Marcos, and several other locations nearby, about a week ago.

Possible measles exposure at Texas State

What we know:

Health officials say an adult from Gaines County who tested positive for the virus was in San Marcos on February 14.

"They didn't display symptoms until after their visit and returned home," said Hays County Health Department Manager Matthew Gonzales.

The person took a tour of Texas State, visiting several buildings, before stopping at the nearby Twin Peaks Restaurant for dinner. If you were on campus between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on February 14, or at Twin Peaks between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., you may have been exposed.

(Provided by Texas State University)

Meanwhile, officials at Texas State say they will be keeping students updated with any new developments.

Local perspective:

"We were all on campus during those times," said Texas State student Damara Ortis, "So we were a tad concerned."

Texas State students got an email over the weekend, saying someone with measles visited the San Marcos campus on Valentine's Day. The university said in a statement: "The university is working closely with the Hays County Health Department to identify and notify anyone who may have been exposed to the infected individual."

"I'm vaccinated, so I'm not that worried. But it's still a little scary," said Texas State sophomore Coco Cunningham.

On campus, students say they're already taking precautions.

"Just being extra careful about who I'm surrounding myself with now," said Cunningham.

"I carry around my hand sanitizer and I put it on at all times," said Ortis.

Possible measles exposure in San Antonio and New Braunfels

What we know:

The following day, Saturday, February 15, the infected person went to UT San Antonio, the San Antonio Riverwalk area, and a Live Oak restaurant. People who were at the following locations during the following times may have been exposed:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – University of Texas at San Antonio Main Campus

2:30 to 7:30 p.m. – Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks, Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, and Ripley’s Illusion Lab, San Antonio

6 to 10 p.m. – Mr. Crabby’s Seafood, Live Oak

On Sunday, February 16, the infected person was at Buc-ee's in New Braunfels. People who were there between 9 a.m. and noon may have been exposed.

"If you're in the same room as the individual, same tour group, same seating area of the restaurant, then we want individuals to be very aware of that," said Gonzales.

What is measles?

Why you should care:

Measles is a highly-infectious respiratory virus that can be spread through the air and on surfaces. Gonzales says people who have not had the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine, and who were in these locations, should keep an eye out for symptoms.

"Runny nose, teary eyes, white dots in the mouth and, of course, the rash that it's most known for," said Gonzales. "Nine out of ten individuals who aren't vaccinated will, if they're exposed to measles, will contract measles."

Measles is most severe in young children, and in rare cases can be deadly.

"They may suffer from pneumonia, they may suffer from respiratory issues, maybe long persistent blindness," said Gonzales.

The measles outbreak in West Texas has now grown to at least 90 cases across seven counties. Officials say the person visiting Central and South-Central Texas from Gaines County was partially vaccinated, but developed a case anyway.

"I would highly recommend, if an individual is completely unvaccinated against measles, to go ahead and talk to their provider about getting a measles vaccine," said Gonzales.

What you can do:

If you're an adult who got the MMR vaccine when you were younger, Hays County health officials say you shouldn't need any sort of booster, but they're awaiting further guidance from the CDC on that, and it doesn't hurt to check with your doctor as well.

