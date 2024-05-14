Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation ‘delinquent,’ barred from soliciting or spending funds

article

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation is facing a major issue with its paperwork.

In documents obtained by Fox News Digital, the charity has been declared "delinquent" by the California Registry of Charities and Fundraisers for "failing to submit required annual report(s) and/or renewal fees."

Per the document, "An organization that is listed as delinquent is not in good standing and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds. The organization may also be subject to penalties and its registration may be suspended or revoked by the Registry."

"Once you submit the delinquent record(s), you will be notified of the amount of any late fees that are owed," it continues.

Representatives for Archewell and California Attorney General Rob Bonta, who signed off on the notice, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

A source told NBC that the charity did file on time but a check that was sent was never received, and Archewell only became aware of the issue when the notice was issued. Their sources report a new check has been sent, and they expect the issue to be resolved quickly and reflected in the state's records within the next seven business days.

This morning, a source told Fox News Digital that the charity's tax filings were submitted as required. All payments were sent to the Attorney General's office via tracked mail, and those payments were received on time.

The letter issued May 3 from the attorney general via the California Department of Justice, lists the foundation's address in Beverly Hills and notes its last renewal was completed on Feb. 2, 2023.

The Archewell Foundation was first registered with the California Registry of Charities and Fundraisers in July 2021 with a summary of the organization's primary activity.

The document states, " Archewell Foundation is an impact-driven nonprofit created by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Archewell Foundation's core purpose is to uplift and unite communities – local and global, online and offline – one act of compassion at a time."

"Archewell Foundation believes that compassion is the defining cultural force of the 21st century and, through its work, Archewell Foundation supports a growing community of partner organizations fueling systematic cultural change. Archewell Foundation listens to people and their communities, helps them to tell their stories, puts real action behind its words, and spotlights a new generation of leadership."

It also shows the organization had been granted IRS tax-exempt status at that time, with contributions to the organization being tax-deductible.

Prince Harry and Markle have been on a trip to Nigeria, invited by the country's chief of defense staff, the highest-ranking military official. While there, they have been promoting mental health for soldiers and, according to People, highlighting the Invictus Games, which Nigeria participated in for the first time in 2023.

The issues with the charity also come on the heels of a purported snub by Harry's father, King Charles III, who bestowed a title once linked to Prince Harry to his brother, Prince William.

On Monday, the king bestowed the honor of colonel in chief of the Army Air Corps on William, making him the commander of Prince Harry's former Army Air Corps regiment. Before Prince Harry stepped down from his royal duties, many believed the title would be given to the Duke of Sussex as a result of the time he served with the Army Air Corps in Afghanistan.

The ceremony happened days after a spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital that Prince Harry wouldn't meet with King Charles while in London due to the king's packed schedule.