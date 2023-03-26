We officially have the Final Four teams coming to Houston for the NCAA Tournament.

San Diego State, Florida Atlantic, UConn, and Miami are the final four teams making their way to NRG Stadium to compete for the Championship this weekend. The 2023 Men's Final Four will take place from March 31-April 3 and tickets are still on sale.

NCAA is offering ticket packages for fans for the Final Four games with Fan Experiences included.

MARCH MADNESS: March Madness: Men's Final Four schedule, events

Fan Experience includes an official Final Four ticket, open beer and wine Bar, tailgate-inspired food stations, NCAA Legend appearances, photo opp with NCAA Trophy, party atmosphere with games, and Men's Final Four branded gift, according to their website.

For both the Semifinal games and Final games, tickets start at $667.50 while tickets for just the Semifinal games start at $440. Ticket packages for the Finals start at $291.

On Ticketmaster, tickets for both sessions, the Semifinal games and the Final games, start at $294. Tickets for just the Semifinal games start at $140. Tickets for the Final game on Monday start at $105.

SUGGESTED: Omar Apollo, J.I.D. added to March Madness Music Festival lineup

If fans decide to buy tickets from Seat Geek, prices start out at $256 for both sessions and $135 for the Semifinal games. Ticket prices for Monday's Final game start at $103.

To learn more about the NCAA Ticket Packages click here.