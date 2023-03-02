San Marcos CISD to hold mental health half-day following death of student

San Marcos CISD will be having a district-wide mental health half-day on Friday, March 3 to provide support to students, staff, and the community following the recent death of a student.

On Feb. 24, an 11-year-old Goodnight Middle School student was struck by a vehicle in the drop-off lane of the school's parking lot.

The student was pronounced dead at the scene.

Classes at the middle school were canceled for the remainder of the day on February 24.

District officials say that campuses will dismiss at the following times on March 3:

San Marcos High School: 12 p.m.

Middle Schools: 12:15 p.m.

Elementary schools and Bonham Pre-K: 1:30 p.m.

Lunch will be provided to all students prior to their early dismissal.

Students and staff are encouraged to wear purple on Friday in honor of the Goodnight Middle School student who died.