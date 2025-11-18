Mexican man wanted for 2020 Georgetown murder arrested, charged

article

The Brief A Mexican man wanted for a 2020 murder was found and arrested He was wanted for a murder that happened in Georgetown in the 2200 block of Tower Drive After the murder, the suspect fled into international territory after his car was found abandoned in Laredo near the border of Mexico



A man wanted for a Georgetown murder back in 2020 was arrested by U.S. Marshals.

What we know:

According to the U.S. Marshals, Hernan Perez Juarez, aka "Patricio Perez," 41, a Mexican national, was arrested and charged with murder.

He was wanted for a murder in Georgetown that happened on May 8, 2020, in the 2200 block of Tower Drive. The victim was found dead inside her home in the bathtub with a "deep laceration on her lower abdomen."

Georgetown police investigated the murder and got an arrest warrant for Perez Juarez on March 30, 2022. It was later found that Perez Juarez fled into international territory after his car was found abandoned in Laredo near the border of Mexico.

Hernan Perez-Juarez, 41

In November 2025, the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force discovered Perez Juarez had returned to the U.S. illegally. He was then found and arrested in Temple.

Perez Juarez was transported to the Williamson County Jail to await further judicial proceedings.

According to ICE, Perez Juarez was deported in 2018 for an immigration violation. ICE filed an immigration detainer on Perez Juarez after the judicial process in Williamson County.