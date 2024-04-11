Mexican national sentenced after attempting to flee Texas border agents
DEL RIO, Texas - A Mexican national was sentenced to 27 years in prison for being caught with meth after attempting to flee from agents at the border.
On March 2, 2021, 35-year-old Caleb Eduardo Gomez-Sanchez entered the U.S. from Mexico at Eagle Pass.
Gomez-Sanchez followed inspection directions from border officials and exited his vehicle for a secondary inspection.
When he was asked to remove his jacket to check his pockets, Gomez-Sanchez jumped back into the car and drove into oncoming traffic, attempting to flee back to Mexico.
Border protection officers positioned their vehicle to block Gomez-Sanchez from fleeing further; Gomez-Sanchez rammed his vehicle into the parked car, injuring the two officers inside.
Gomez-Sanchez crashed into a concrete barrier on the Mexican side of the border. Mexican authorities returned him to U.S. authorities.
Border protection officers discovered a sock in Gomez-Sanchez's coat pocket containing 64.48 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride with a 99 percent purity level.
Gomez-Sanchez pleaded guilty to possession of meth with the intent to distribute on Sept. 13, 2021.
He was sentenced in a federal court in Del Rio to 324 months in prison.