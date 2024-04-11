Expand / Collapse search

Mexican national sentenced after attempting to flee Texas border agents

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  April 11, 2024 3:00pm CDT
DEL RIO, Texas - A Mexican national was sentenced to 27 years in prison for being caught with meth after attempting to flee from agents at the border.

On March 2, 2021, 35-year-old Caleb Eduardo Gomez-Sanchez entered the U.S. from Mexico at Eagle Pass.

Gomez-Sanchez followed inspection directions from border officials and exited his vehicle for a secondary inspection.

When he was asked to remove his jacket to check his pockets, Gomez-Sanchez jumped back into the car and drove into oncoming traffic, attempting to flee back to Mexico.

Border protection officers positioned their vehicle to block Gomez-Sanchez from fleeing further; Gomez-Sanchez rammed his vehicle into the parked car, injuring the two officers inside.

Gomez-Sanchez crashed into a concrete barrier on the Mexican side of the border. Mexican authorities returned him to U.S. authorities.

MORE FROM THE BORDER

Border protection officers discovered a sock in Gomez-Sanchez's coat pocket containing 64.48 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride with a 99 percent purity level.

Gomez-Sanchez pleaded guilty to possession of meth with the intent to distribute on Sept. 13, 2021.

He was sentenced in a federal court in Del Rio to 324 months in prison.