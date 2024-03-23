SB 4 on hold again after appeals court order

Senate Bill 4 is on hold once again here in Texas, so what's next for the controversial immigration law after a week of judicial whiplash?

SB 4 would allow local law enforcement officers to arrest migrants caught crossing the border between ports of entry. Those who are caught later, anywhere in Texas, and admit they crossed illegally can also be charged under SB 4.

A federal appeals court earlier this week issued an order that again prevents Texas from arresting migrants suspected of entering the U.S. illegally, hours after the Supreme Court allowed the strict new immigration law to take effect.

READ MORE

Constitutional law professor Eddy Carder spoke with John Krinjak in this FOX 7 Focus.