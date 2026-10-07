Milam County animal rescue owner arrested, charged with animal cruelty

The Brief Dogtown Ranch and Sanctuary owner arrested and charged with animal cruelty More than 80 animals are being surrendered and Dogtown Ranch is being closed



The owner of Dogtown Ranch and Sanctuary, outside of Rockdale, has been arrested for animal cruelty and the organization is in the process of being closed.

The backstory:

On Oct. 6, the Milam County Sheriff's Office says it served an arrest warrant against 69-year-old Angela Sera on single charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals, a class A misdemeanor.

Sera owns and operates Dogtown Ranch and the warrant and arrest stems from a week-long cooperative effort with Brandywine Valley SPCA.

Dig deeper:

Officials say the animal cruelty charge came out of new diagnostic evidence recorded upon the recent surrender of a pit bull terrier mix named Baby Reina.

After the dog’s surrender to BVSPCA, the dog was taken to a Travis County animal clinic where the veterinary report listed numerous issues including worms, dehydration, fleas, ticks, and malnutrition. That veterinary report also noted substantial and longstanding unmet medical and nutritional needs.

The new diagnostic evidence differed substantially from the previous veterinary finding during the investigation of Dogtown Ranch, officials say.

A veterinary representative accompanied investigators during an inspection of the property on July 9th and photographed Reina. Though the visit did not establish probable cause for charges at the time, it did result in a recommendation for vet care.

A follow-up visit with a Lee County animal clinic on August 5th found Reina to be severely underweight but recorded no signs of fleas or ticks. The report also showed cataracts in the eyes, dental disease, and a resolving staph infection. The instructions from the vet visit were for the owner to monitor the dog at home.

Between that vet visit and the surrender to BVSPCA, no known treatments were provided for any of the conditions noted in the report.

What they're saying:

Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore said, "We are grateful for the generous assistance of Brandywine Valley SPCA. Their expertise and willingness to take in these animals made all the difference. I appreciate their willingness to step in and assist. This case will now move through the court process where Sera is presumed innocent of the underlying charges unless and until proven otherwise in court."

What's next:

Sera and Dogtown Ranch agreed to surrender 82 animals and close down Dogtown Ranch.

Officials say there are no animals left on the property.