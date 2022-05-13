Milwaukee police: Friday shootings leave 3 dead, 25 injured

The Milwaukee Police Department responded to 10 separate shootings in less than 12 hours Friday, May 13.

Three people died and 25 were injured – including 17 shot and injured during one incident near Water and Juneau.

Around 12:30 p.m., police said a 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Shots rang out around 45 minutes after the shooting near 91st and Marion. Police said a 23-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital. The Milwaukee County medical examiner said he later died of his injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

7th and Capitol

A 42-year-old Milwaukee man shot and taken to the hospital around 1:30 p.m. He is expected to survive.

25th and Hadley

Shortly after 4 p.m., a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot. The teen was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Vel R. Phillips and Vienna

Thirty minutes later, police said a 30-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The shooting was the result of a fight.

22nd and Keefe

Police were called back to the area of 22nd and Keefe around 6:40 p.m. for a second shooting. A 33-year-old Milwaukee man died at the scene.

Milwaukee police at homicide scene near 22nd and Keefe

Lake Drive and Kenilworth

A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital after a shooting around 7:10 p.m. He is expected to survive.

Three people – a 29-year-old man, 26-year-old man and 16-year-old girl – were shot and wounded outside the Deer District around 9:15 p.m., shortly after the Bucks game. A 19-year-old man taken into custody.

Water and Juneau

A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was injured in a shooting around 10:30 p.m. He is expected to survive.

Just 40 minutes later in the same area, 17 more people were shot and wounded in a separate incident. Ten people were arrested with police seeking additional suspects.

"What happened here in this neighborhood last night will not be tolerated," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson in a news conference Saturday afternoon.

"There was just open carrying of firearms with utter disregard for life," Assistant Police Chief Nicole Waldner said. "A gunfight broke out among two groups of people. What makes people think that they can just have a shootout on a public street?"

MPD investigates

What led to each shooting is not yet known, and police are seeking unknown suspects.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.