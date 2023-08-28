Minivan plows through several backyards in Buda

It was a close call for some residents in Buda after a minivan plowed through three backyards.

"I was like, 'What do you mean a car drove through our backyard?'" said Corinne Wells, whose yard was damaged.

Around 10 a.m. on Monday, August 28, a van veered off Sunbright Boulevard in Buda’s Sunfield development.

Wells teaches at nearby Sunfield Elementary, and was working when this all happened.

"My neighbor called the school to tell me that someone drove through all of our backyards," said Wells. "I was pretty shocked."

It turns out the minivan was being driven by a mechanic on the way to an auto repair shop. According to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, the van was modified for a disabled driver, and mechanical issues with that system caused it to go off the road.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A minivan plowed through three backyards in Buda on Monday.

The driver was taken to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital to be treated for minor injuries, and no charges will be filed.

"Accidents happen and where that other street tees into this one is not too far off from where our bedroom is," said Roger Studer, who lives next door to the yards that were damaged.

Back in Corinne Wells’ backyard, debris remains strewn about.

"There are a lot of nails and broken, broken boards and splinters, twisted metal," said Wells. "So we're going to we're going to need to get all this cleaned up, or at least in a pile so no one hurts themselves."

As that cleanup begins, residents are grateful that at least their homes were left unscathed, and no one else was hurt.

"I’m just really glad that this didn't happen on a weekend because the kids could have been out here playing. The dogs could have been out here. But luckily, we were all at school and the dogs were at home," said Wells. "This was not the Monday I was expecting. A little surprising for sure."