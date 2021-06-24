Missing cow located in South El Monte days after escaping slaughterhouse

A rogue cow that managed to get away after a herd of cows fled a slaughterhouse earlier this week was captured by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in South El Monte on Thursday morning.

The cow is now back at Manning’s Beef and will undergo a health evaluation from the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

Just hours after its capture, city officials held a press conference to announce that Grammy award-winning songwriter Diane Warren and local activist Simone Reyes have rescued the cow. The cow will soon be transferred to ‘Farm Sanctuary’ in Acton were it will live out its entire life.

On Tuesday evening, 40 cows led deputies on a chase through a Pico Rivera neighborhood, causing quite the scene for residents in a cul-de-sac near Beverly Road and Durfree Avenue.

The chase was recorded by multiple witnesses in the area.

One person was injured in the bizarre pursuit and they were taken to a local hospital for their injuries. In addition, one of the cows was hit by a car during the stampede but was able to get back up and walk away.

Later that evening, one of the cows was shot and killed after knocking a family to the ground, officials said. Eventually, 38 of the cows were rounded up and taken back to the slaughterhouse.

One cow remained on the loose until they were captured Thursday morning near Whittier Narrows Park about four miles away from where the herd of cows escaped.



"These cows’ desperate bid for freedom should have been recognized by moving them to a sanctuary, where they could have bonded with other rescued cows, nursed their calves in peace, and lived out their lives just as you and I hope to do. PETA invites anyone who cheered their escape or mourned their deaths to extend that compassion to all cows—and all other animals—by going vegan, and PETA stands ready to help with free vegan starter kits," PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in a statement.

Sheriff's officials later revealed the cows were set free when a worker accidentally left a door open.