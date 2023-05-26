Missing Fort Cavazos soldier reportedly found alive

U.S. Army soldier Craig Chamberlain was found alive on Friday, days after going missing from Fort Cavazos on May 15, the Army confirmed.

Chamberlain's mother, Virginia Chamberlain, initially confirmed the news to FOX 7.

This comes a day after Cameron Chamberlain, the wife of the missing soldier, was found dead.

Fort Cavazos said on Thursday that they believed Chamberlain had "willingly absented himself from the Army."

