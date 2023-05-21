Fort Cavazos soldier missing from Killeen, Texas

article

The III Armored Corps at Fort Cavazos is asking for the public's help in finding a soldier that has not been seen or heard from in almost a week.

Spc. Craig Chamberlain, assigned to the 704th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 79th Ordnance Battalion, was last seen leaving his Killeen home around 6 p.m. May 15 and has not been seen since.

His chain of command and family have also not been able to contact him.

Chamberlain is a white male with brown hair, hazel eyes, 5'7" and weighs 156 pounds. He was also reportedly last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gym shorts.

III Armored Corps says it has initiated an "Absence Status Unknown" (AUN) case for Chamberlain and is working closely with the Army Criminal Investigation Division and local law enforcement.

Anyone with information about Chamberlain’s whereabouts is urged to contact Fort Cavazos CID at 254-600-3837 or the tipline at 254-600-3837. Information can also be reported anonymously to CID Crime Tips.