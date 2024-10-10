Katelyn Vara: San Antonio woman disappears after going to medical appointment

The Brief 27-year-old Katelyn Vara of San Antonio disappeared on Aug. 6 Her mother told FOX 7 Austin's Angela Shen she was going to a medical appointment She also says the man Vara was last seen with had her phone



A San Antonio woman disappeared two months ago after she went to a medical appointment.

Her family is trying to piece together what happened to her.

Katelyn Vara, 27, was last seen on Aug. 6 on the 600 block of Maria Elena on the west side of San Antonio.

Her mother, Valerie Mendoza, says she was going to an appointment.

"She has a substance abuse problem. She was going to the methadone and that's actually where the appointment that she was going to, she lives five blocks away from the methadone clinic," she said.

It was her routine to walk there and back every day, but she never came home that day.

"Never has this ever happened before. Even with her drug problem that she's had, she's always come home," Mendoza said.

She says the man Vara was last seen with had her phone.

"For some reason he gave it to somebody else, supposedly. I just really feel like he's just telling stories, and he was the last person to see her," she said.

San Antonio Police say this is still an active missing person case.

"I know they can't tell me everything because it's an open investigation. I understand, but to not know anything from anyone or know where she's at or what happened to her, it's really hard," Mendoza said.

Vara never missed a birthday until this year. She turned 27 on Sept. 8.

"It's very out of character for her to do something like this," Mendoza said.

Vara has a four-year-old son who wants to know where his mother is.

"I'm used to hearing from her, talk to her and then her son, he doesn't go this many days without seeing her. He's asking me, 'where's Mom, where's Mom?' I'm lying to him telling him she's at work or she's at Grandma's," Mendoza said.

Mendoza wants anyone who knows something to come forward, even if it's anonymously.

"She's a person. She's a human being. She's somebody's daughter, she's somebody's mom, somebody's cousin, somebody's niece, somebody's sister. We just want the closure. We just want her home regardless of the circumstance or the outcome. I just want my daughter home. People know, and they just need to come up and talk already," she said.

If you have any information, call San Antonio Police at 210-207-7660.