Pauline Cantu Diaz: San Antonio woman still missing after 14 years

Nearly 14 years have passed since Pauline Cantu Diaz, then 63, disappeared.

"She was a wonderful woman," Juanita Diaz, her daughter, said.

She was last seen on Dec. 7, 2010, in the H-E-B parking lot on Goliad Road and Military Drive in San Antonio.

The next day, her truck was found on Hwy. 181 and FM 320 in Floresville near her estranged husband's home.

"I felt he did something to her," Paula Diaz Martinez, her daughter said.

Her daughters say up until that day, he was constantly trying to get ahold of her.

"Her estranged husband had been blowing up her phone, calling her, stalking her," Paula said.

That day, he stopped, whispering something to her at her workplace that made her leave in a hurry.

"To automatically change that entire pattern that was every single day, continuously. That's a big question right there for me too, is like, why?" Paula said. "We do not know whether she made it to her home or if she was lured to her estranged husband's home."

Charlie Parker, a private investigator hired by the family, thinks more than one person was involved.

"I believe that there's not just one person of interest. I believe there is a circle, a person of interest that is in the family, that is close friends," Parker said.

He thinks she did make it home.

"I believe she was killed in her own house," he said. "She left there and went to her ex-husband's house to see about a lawnmower. They had some kind of agreement that she would get the lawnmower. She made it back to the house."

Authorities believe her estranged husband is a person of interest.

"These 14 years have been horrible. Not knowing, not having a crime scene, not having her body, not having answers. It's hard to live with the unknown," Paula said.

A billboard went up in Floresville earlier this month to raise awareness about the case. There is a $25,000 reward for information that leads to Pauline.

"We're hoping that this billboard will bring some answers, some tips," Paula said.

"We're not going to stop. We're going to continue to search for her and do whatever in our power that we can get justice or just find her," Juanita said.