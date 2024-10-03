Jeanie Chavez: San Antonio woman still missing after 2.5 months

The brief Jeanie Chavez, from San Antonio, has been missing for two and a half months. Her mother Annie is still looking for answers.



Two and a half months have passed since a San Antonio woman was last seen.

Jeanie Chavez, 32, was last seen on July 15 on the 1000 block of Aganier Avenue in San Antonio.

The last conversation with her mother, Annie Salcido, was that she would go to rehab the next day.

"She basically just stated to me that she was done, she was tired. She wanted to get help, and she was really looking forward to it," Salcido said.

Jeanie Chavez

However, things started going downhill.

"I received a phone call from this gentleman that she had been dating stating to me that she didn't want to go to rehab but was embarrassed to tell me. I just knew that it was all false information," Salcido said.

A few days after that, she received her daughter's belongings.

"A bunch of pictures of the kids, important information like kids' Social Security cards. Most importantly, what stood out the most for me was her journal," Salcido said.

Salcido says Chavez struggled with addiction and was in an abusive relationship.

"I'm just pretty lost. Why would she go back, you know? Now she's missing. She just vanished. No one has any idea where she is," she said.

The past two and half months have been difficult, especially for her young children.

"Jeanie has two little girls. The 10-year-old, she just wants answers. She just wants to know. The little ones she doesn't understand," Salcido said.

She believes someone is hiding those answers.

"I do know that somebody out there knows somebody has information and just no one's talking. No one's saying anything. It really breaks my heart because I know that they know, and I know they know where she is, and I know they know what happened," she said.

MORE MISSING IN TEXAS STORIES:

San Antonio police have asked for help locating Chavez.

Chavez says her heart goes out to anyone else with a missing loved one.

"There are thousands and thousands of missing people. My heart aches for them, because they've gone years and years looking for their loved ones. I've only done this two months, and it's the most heart-wrenching thing that I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy," she said.

She wants people to know Chavez is loved, and they won't give up on finding her.

"She's an amazing mom. She loves her kids. She is such a giver, such a helper. She likes to help people. She's giving, she's kind. She'd give somebody her last dollar. She's a good person. She's just lost her way. Sadly, she ended up dating somebody that was a monster," she said.

If you have any information about the case, call SAPD at 210-207-7660.