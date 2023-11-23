Unidentified remains found in San Angelo in 1996 may have Austin connection

The Texas Rangers want your help finding leads in an almost three-decades-old John Doe case.

On Dec. 2, 1996 in Tom Green County, an employee at the Texas A&M Research Center made a shocking discovery - human remains.

"He told me he felt like it was a man that he had come into contact with several times, and he would give him drinks and chips to visit. We kind of felt bad for the person. I thought maybe he was homeless or that he might have had some mental issues," Phyllis Benge, senior administrative coordinator at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research Center, said.

Investigators found hiking boots, a sweatshirt, and jeans at the scene. There was also a pack of cigarettes, cans of snuff, toothpaste, and two Coca-Cola containers.

Some of the items were in a backpack, but what was handprinted on that backpack may be the most significant clue. In dark ink, "Wayne Rudd - Austin, Texas. Damn proud of it" was written on it.

The Texas Rangers believe the person was homeless and may have lived in the Austin area at some point. The person didn't have any ID on him.

Investigators have come up with a facial reconstructive drawing, and they hope somebody will have information about his identity. Twenty-seven years after the discovery, who John Doe is remains a mystery.

Facial reconstruction drawing of John Doe, who was found in 1996 in San Angelo, Texas. (Texas DPS)

"At this time, we have no idea who this person is and no leads to go on," Terry Eaton with the Texas Rangers said.

If you have any information about this case, call the Texas Rangers at 1-800-346-3243 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).