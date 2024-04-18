Man last seen in SUV at SW Austin Walmart April 8: APD

article

The Austin Police Department is looking for a man last seen earlier this month in the parking lot of a southwest Austin Walmart.

APD says that 24-year-old Cristian Rangel was last seen around 1:30 a.m. April 8. He had been last seen in the front passenger seat of a light-colored SUV in the parking lot of Walmart at 5017 US 290.

APD says they are concerned about Rangel's well-being.

Rangel is described as a Hispanic male, around 5'9" and 161 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red cap, light blue T-shirt, black shorts, and white Crocs with red hearts.

Anyone who sees or knows of Rangel's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or APD’s Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250.