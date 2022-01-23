Missing man last seen in Cedar Park Saturday morning, police say

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help in locating a man last seen Saturday morning in Cedar Park.

58-year-old Brett Warner was last seen at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 22 in the 12600 block of Ridgeline Boulevard in Cedar Park.

APD says that due to his health conditions, the department is concerned about his immediate welfare.

He is described as a white male, 5'11", 200 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing dark grey sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.

