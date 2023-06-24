Austin police searching for missing senior citizen

Austin police are asking help in searching for a missing senior citizen.

71-year-old Paul Dominguez was reported missing on Friday, June 23.

Paul Dominguez. (Austin Police Department)

MISSING PERSONS

Dominguez was last seen on Monday, June 19 at approximately 4 p.m. leaving the 4600 block of Lennoz Drive and walking to the Menchaca Branch Library at 5500 Menchaca Road and has not bee seen since.

Dominguez is described as:

White male

5'11

220 lbs

White hair

Blue eyes.

Police are concerned about Dominguez's immediate welfare due to his unexplained disappearance.

If you see Dominguez, please call 911 immediately. You can also submit tips by downloading APD's mobile app for free on iPhone or Android, or by calling Crime Stoppers.