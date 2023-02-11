Missing: Police looking for woman last seen walking away from North Austin hospital

article

The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing woman who was last seen walking away from a North Austin hospital.

Police say 66-year-old Robin Renee Jordan has been diagnosed with cognitive issues. She was reported missing on February 10.

On February 10, Jordan was last seen walking away from St. David's North Austin Medical Center located at 12221 N. Mopac at around 6:49 p.m.

Image provided by Austin Police Department of 66-year-old Robin Renee Jordan from when she was last seen on February 10 leaving St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

Jordan is described by authorities as follows:

Black female about 5'2" and around 250 pounds

Black/blonde hair and black eyes

Last seen wearing a yellow winter cap, long tan winter jacket, black sweatpants, and tennis shoes.

If you know anything about Jordan's whereabouts, you're asked to contact APD's Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250.