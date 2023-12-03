Missing San Marcos man may be in danger

Police in San Marcos are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing man who may be in danger.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Jacob Newhouse (San Marcos Police Department)

45-year-old Jacob Newhouse was reported missing by his family on Friday.

He was last seen Tuesday, Nov. 28 when he left his home on Escondido Circle.

Police say he left his phone, keys, wallet and car behind, failed to show up for work, and may be trying to harm himself.

Newhouse is about 5'11, weighs 180 pounds and may be wearing green plaid clothing.

If you've seen him, call San Marcos police.