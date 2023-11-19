Missing 17-year-old girl believed to be in San Marcos area: HCSO

article

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

HCSO says that on Nov. 8, Krisitiana Grant was dropped off at school by her grandmother, but didn't return home from school that evening.

She is believed to be in an apartment complex on N LBJ Drive in San Marcos.

Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Det. David Maddocks by email or dispatch at 512-393-7896 and reference case number HCSO 2023-65965.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-8477 or online through P3tips.com or the Hays County Sheriff's Office app.