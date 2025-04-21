Body of missing swimmer recovered from Lake Austin: police

The Brief Body of missing swimmer has been recovered from Lake Austin APD has identified the swimmer as Angel Savarin This is an open and ongoing investigation, says APD



The body of a missing swimmer has been recovered and identified, says the Austin Police Department.

What we know:

APD says that officers responded just before 7 p.m. April 20 to a check welfare hotshot call at 1600 City Park Road. The call was for a person drowning in Lake Austin near Emma Long Metropolitan Park.

Officers spoke with witnesses at the scene, who said that the person was swimming in the river when he went out of sight.

The APD Dive Team then responded to the scene to help with recovery efforts.

The swimmer has been identified as Angel Savarin. He was found and pronounced deceased at 10:28 p.m.

ATCEMS, Austin Fire Department and STAR Flight crews also aided in rescue and recovery efforts Sunday night.

What's next:

APD says this is an open and ongoing investigation.