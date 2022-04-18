Missing swimmers in eastern Travis County, officials recover 2 bodies

Officials say that two bodies have now been found in the search for two missing swimmers in eastern Travis County.

The two swimmers went missing on Saturday, April 16 in Webberville in the 900 block of Water Street near Little Webberville Park. The Travis County Sheriff's Office says witnesses reported that one of the men was in distress and that the other man attempted to help him. Both men went underwater and didn't resurface.

TCSO says the incident became a recovery missing at 7:38 p.m. The search continued into the night of April 16 and was eventually suspended due to safety reasons.

The search resumed at 7:30 a.m. on April 17 using sonar and a remotely operated underwater camera system. TCSO posted on social media at 7:47 p.m. on April 17 that the body of one man was found nearby where the swimmers went missing.

On the morning of April 18, the search resumed, and Austin-Travis County EMS posted on social media at around 11:43 a.m. on Monday, April 18 that a second body was found.

Officials say neither person was wearing a flotation device.

The identities of the victims are not being released at this time.

