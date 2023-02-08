Missing Georgetown woman may be in danger, deputies say

article

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Aisha Ortiz.

The 42-year-old was last seen at 10:49 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in the 2000 block of Scenic Dr. in Georgetown, and law enforcement officials believe their disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

Ortiz is described as a white woman with black hair and brown eyes, approximately 5'6" tall and 141 pounds.

Ortiz was last seen with short curly hair and wearing a black sleeveless vest/jacket, red hoodie, black pants, black and yellow rain boots, and using crutches.

If you have any information, call 512-864-8282.