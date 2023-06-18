Mosquito trap in Temple tests positive for West Nile virus

A mosquito trap in Temple has tested positive for West Nile virus, says the Bell County Public Health District.

The trap sample was collected in North Temple on June 14 and was confirmed positive by the Texas Department of State Health Services lab in Austin on June 16.

No human cases have been reported in Bell County so far this year.

BCPHD says traps are currently set in Temple and Belton with more to be set throughout Bell County. Traps are also moved every few days to every few weeks and samples are collected and tested for West Nile, Zika, Dengue and western equine virus.

Health officials are reminding residents to be proactive about being careful during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

According to Texas DSHS, most people exposed don’t get sick, but about 20 percent develop symptoms and in less than one percent, the virus affects the nervous system, leading to the more serious neuroinvasive disease.

Symptoms of infection may include:

Fever

Headache

Body aches

Skin rash on the trunk of the body

Swollen lymph nodes

Those age 50 and older and/or with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk for severe symptoms, which may include:

Stiffness

Disorientation

Coma

Tremors

Vision loss

Paralysis

Death, in rare cases

What can you do?

BCPHD says he best way to prevent West Nile virus or any other mosquito-borne illness is to reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home and to take personal precautions to avoid mosquito bites.

Precautions include practicing the three "R’s" – reduce, repel and report.

REDUCE exposure

Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn.

­Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens with tears or other openings. Try to keep doors and windows shut, especially at night.

Eliminate all sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed, including flowerpots, wading pools, old tires and any other receptacles. Change water in bird baths weekly.

REPEL when outdoors

Wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt

Apply insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR 3535, according to label instructions. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants.

REPORT

In communities with organized mosquito control programs, contact your local government to report areas of stagnant water in roadside ditches, flooded yards and similar locations that may produce mosquitoes.

Additional information about West Nile Virus can be found on the Texas DSHS website or the CDC website.