Mosquitoes in Leander trap test positive for West Nile virus again

For the third time this year, a sample of mosquitoes taken from a trap near the Southwest Williamson County Regional Park in Leander has tested positive for West Nile.

The county says that additional samples collected from routine trapping in Georgetown have also tested positive for West Nile in the past week.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The Williamson County and Cities Health District (WCCHD) will set up two additional trap sites near the park to expand testing in the area. Mosquito trapping is conducted as part of the WCCHD Integrated Vector Management program, says the county.

The county says eliminating places where mosquitoes can breed and reducing the chances of mosquito bites are the most effective lines of defense against exposure to West Nile virus.

Mosquitoes can breed in very small amounts of standing or stagnant water. The county is instructing residents to eliminate all standing water around their homes and on their property and treat ponds, rain barrels, or other stagnant water that cannot be drained with a larvicide, available at local home improvement stores.

Advertisement

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

The mosquito species that transmit West Nile virus are most active at dawn and dusk, residents are advised to be most cautious at those times by following the 3Ds of mosquito safety:

Drain standing water in flower pots, pet dishes or clogged gutters

Defend by using an EPA-approved insect repellent

Dress in long sleeves and pants when outdoors

RELATED: West Nile Virus detected in mosquito trapping site in Williamson County

Williamson County Parks Department staff will continue mosquito control efforts with draining or treating standing water with larvicide, according to the county.

The county also says there has been no evidence of mosquitoes transmitting COVID-19.

RELATED: Mosquito trap near Williamson County park tests positive for West Nile for second time in three weeks

For more information on mosquito safety, click here.

For more Williamson County news, click here.