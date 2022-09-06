2 Most Wanted fugitives from Austin area captured

The Texas Department of Public Safety has announced that two of Texas' 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests.

Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender William Bird was arrested on August 24 and Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Nathan Bingham was arrested August 30. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Bird’s arrest.

William Eugene Bird

54-year-old William Eugene Bird was arrested by the Austin Police Department following a traffic stop. The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) assisted in the arrest.

Bird had been wanted since October 2021, when BCSO issued a warrant for a probation violation.

In 2012, Bird was convicted of indecency with a child by exposure after an incident involving a 10-year-old girl. He subsequently was sentenced to six years of confinement.

In 2014, Bird was convicted of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and sentenced to another four years.

In 2021, he was convicted of injury of a child and was sentenced to one year of confinement. During that same year, Bird was convicted of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements with a previous conviction and received six years’ probation.

For more information, view his captured bulletin.

Nathan Reed Bingham

30-year-old Nathan Reed Bingham was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents, at a residence in Hutto.

Bingham had been wanted since February 2022, when the Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of property.

In 2015, Bingham was convicted of obstruction/retaliation and credit/debit card abuse. He was sentenced to nine months of confinement.

In 2017, he was convicted of possession of a controlled substance and sentenced to two years of confinement.

In 2021, Bingham was arrested in Austin for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm, and theft of property. He subsequently bonded out.

For more information, view his captured bulletin.